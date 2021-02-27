Juventus makes decision on Buffon’s future

Gigi Buffon is one of the oldest players in elite level football and the Italian legend is no closer to retiring.

The 43-year-old has been one of the best goalkeepers of his generation and his performance for the Bianconeri over the years has earned him legendary status.

Some three years ago, he practically left the game, but his love for it made him return.

After a short stint at PSG, he is back in Juve backing up first-choice Wojciech Szczęsny.

At his age, he should think about retiring, but that doesn’t seem like it will happen soon.

Calciomercato reports that Bianconeri has already decided to hand him another contract.

The report claims that he is a member of the current team that is closest to earning a new deal at the Allianz Stadium.

The deal will see him stay at the club for at least the 2021/2022 season, who knows they might offer him yet another extension.

The club is gradually moving towards signing younger players, but the experience of Buffon cannot be understated and his presence in that dressing room is one that Juve values very highly.

The report didn’t talk about how much he would earn, but one can imagine that it will be the least of the problems.