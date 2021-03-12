Juventus makes decision on Costa’s future

Douglas Costa will have a year left on his current Juventus deal when this season ends.

He has been on loan at Bayern Munich for this campaign and the Germans will not be signing him permanently.

That means Juve will have to decide on his future among several others at the club.

He was sent on loan because the club needed space for Federico Chiesa, who has done well since he joined.

Tuttosport via Football Italia says the Brazilian will return to Juve in the summer, but his stay in Turin will be temporary.

This is because the Bianconeri don’t have him in their plans and they don’t want him to spend the last year of his current deal with them.

The report adds that Juventus is already looking for another home for him ahead of the summer transfer window.

Costa remains a fine attacker, but he is injury-prone, which makes it hard for teams to rely on him.

Juve will look to find another home for him, but if there is a shortage of takers, he could be kept and may yet contribute to their team.