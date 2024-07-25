Juventus remains keen on adding a winger to their squad this summer despite missing out on Mason Greenwood and struggling to sign Jadon Sancho.

The Bianconeri are one of the top clubs in European football and are rebuilding their squad under Thiago Motta this season.

The ex-Bologna coach has been getting the support he needs in the transfer market and has made the Bianconeri one of the busiest clubs this summer.

The latest winger the Old Lady wants to sign is Karim Adeyemi, a German who has proven to be one of the best players in his position in Europe.

Adeyemi has been in fantastic form over the last few seasons and played in the last Champions League final.

Juve believes he is a top player to add to their squad, and the Bianconeri have made contact with his entourage over a summer move, Calciomercato reveals.

The report claims Adeyemi is the latest winger that Thiago Motta wants to work with, and Juve is working on the deal to find an agreement on the player side before proceeding to club-to-club talks.

Juve FC Says

Adeyemi has been one of the finest attackers in Europe for some time now, and we expect him to do well on our team.