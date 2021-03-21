Juventus makes final bid to sign Sassuolo man

Juventus has prioritised signing Manuel Locatelli in the next transfer window and they have already started work on making the deal happen.

The midfielder is one of the brightest players in Italy at the moment and Juventus knows they will not be the only team on him when the transfer window reopens.

They have held talks with his current team, Sassuolo, but there hasn’t been a positive outcome just yet.

Todofichajes says the Bianconeri has now tabled an offer that they hope would be the last and would be enough to land him.

I Neroverdi know that they have a jewel on their hands and they will not allow him to leave them cheaply.

The report says Juve has offered 40m euros and included Nicolò Fagioli as a sweetener in the offer.

Fagioli is highly rated in Turin and the Bianconeri would ideally want to keep him to continue progressing under them.

But they need players who can guarantee results now and Locatelli has advanced in his development.

The former Milan man has played 25 league games for the Black and White in this campaign.

He has also become a key member of the Italian national team and should improve even more when surrounded by better quality players.