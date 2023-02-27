Juventus is serious about their interest in Atalanta man Rasmus Hojlund as he shines in Serie A.

The Dane only moved to the Italian top flight in the summer and has been in fine form for La Dea.

Juventus is monitoring him as a player who could replace Dusan Vlahovic as the Serbian has been tipped to leave in the summer if the Bianconeri does not make the Italian top four.

However, several clubs also have an interest in the 20-year-old, which means Juve will have to work hard to add him to their group.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the Bianconeri have now contacted his entourage to discuss the deal and see how they can win the race.

Juve FC Says

Many European clubs are interested in Hojlund and rightly so, considering how well he has performed this season, we must be prepared for a serious battle.

The Dane is still very young and probably needs another full season in Italian football before he joins us.

However, if he is ready to change clubs at the end of the term, we probably should make an approach.

Considering we have several strikers in the group now, the youngster might reject a move to Turin over playing time.