Juventus remains keen on signing Leandro Paredes, but time is running out for them to add him to their squad.

The Argentinian currently plays for PSG and the French club is demanding for at least 20m euros to sell him.

They are not a selling club and they might insist on this fee being paid or lower their demand by not so much.

Juve is now looking for alternative targets and they have found one in their former player, Miralem Pjanic.

Tuttojuve claims they consider him their Plan B and they will move for the Barcelona outcast if they cannot bring Paredes to the club.

Juve FC Says

Pjanic did very well during his first stint with us, and he knows what Max Allegri wants.

However, it does not really make sense to bring him back, considering that he is no longer young and we are making changes to how we play.

He is probably much better than the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo, but we are taking a huge risk to bring him back.

It is probably much better to target a player who has not played for us before and there are several of them out there.

We could also promote one of our budding young midfielders.