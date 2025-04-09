Igor Tudor does not appear to favour several players who were regulars under Thiago Motta at Juventus, and as a result, those individuals have seen significantly reduced playing time since the managerial change. The new head coach is under pressure, with only a few matches remaining to turn the club’s fortunes around and demonstrate his suitability for the role.

Given the urgency of the situation, Tudor has been selective in his team choices, opting to rely on players who fit his tactical requirements. This has inevitably led to some players being sidelined, as the manager seeks results above all else. Among those most affected is Samuel Mbangula.

Mbangula was a discovery of Motta, who not only brought him to the senior setup but also handed him his first-team debut. However, since Motta’s departure, the Belgian attacker has found it difficult to feature under Tudor. The change in tactical approach, particularly the use of wingbacks rather than traditional wingers, has rendered Mbangula less essential in the current setup.

This tactical shift has also impacted Francisco Conceição, another winger struggling for minutes. Both players may continue to be excluded from regular matchday squads until the conclusion of the season unless there is a change in formation or strategy.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have now made Mbangula available for transfer during the upcoming summer window. The club are open to selling him should they receive an offer in the region of €15–20 million. It is understood that this valuation reflects his potential and the form he displayed earlier in the campaign under Motta.

Mbangula has been one of the team’s most promising talents, and Juventus are reportedly confident that he will attract interest from several clubs due to his versatility and technical ability. While the decision to move him on may be influenced by tactical preferences rather than performance, the club anticipate that a satisfactory fee will be secured for his services.

With limited opportunities expected between now and the end of the season, Mbangula’s time in Turin may be drawing to a close, unless circumstances change significantly.