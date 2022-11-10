Juventus makes January plans for Federico Gatti

Juventus signed Federico Gatti from Frosinone at the start of this year and the defender was allowed to remain on loan at the Serie B club until this season.

He joined up with the Bianconeri squad in the summer and was hopeful he could be a regular.

After the departure of Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt in the last transfer window, he expected to get more chances.

However, Juve signed Gleison Bremer instead and the Brazilian alongside Leonardo Bonucci has been the first choice at Juve so far.

Gatti has gotten a few minutes as Max Allegri refuses to rush him into a more prominent role on the team.

With the defender receiving less action on the field, it might be ideal to send him out on loan in January.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals Juve will not sanction a temporary transfer for the defender.

Instead, they expect him to stay at the club and continue working his way up the pecking order.

Juve FC Says

Gatti demonstrated some top-level performance while at Frosinone, which is why we signed him.

He is still young and has the potential to become one of the best players on our team.

However, we must remain patient with him and allow him to learn from the players above him on the pecking order.