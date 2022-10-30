Juventus plans to loan out Nicolo Fagioli in the January transfer window, but the midfielder does not want to leave.

He scored the winning goal as Juve beat Lecce in Serie A yesterday and will feel he deserves more minutes on the team now.

However, Max Allegri prefers some other players over him in midfield and the gaffer might continue to ignore him at the start of matches.

The Bianconeri believe he will develop further away from the club in an environment where he plays more regularly.

However, a report on Football Italia says the midfielder prefers to stay at the club to fight for his place on the team.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is a top player and his goal against Lecce proves this, but he needs more playing time to reach his full potential.

At Juve, it will be hard for him to get that, but spending the second half of this term at another Serie A club where he will enjoy regular playing time will be immense.

The club needs to convince him about this, but if he insists on staying, we could allow him to watch if he can break into the first team.