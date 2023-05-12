Juventus makes plans for Rovella’s return to Turin

Juventus has been following Nicolo Rovella as he shines on loan at Monza and looks set to return to the club at the end of this season.

The midfielder has not played a full season in Black and White, having just returned from his loan spell at Genoa in the summer.

However, as he shines for the boys from Brianza, he looks set to get a chance to play for the Bianconeri.

But a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals there are uncertainties about his future still and Juve has not made a definite decision on where it lies.

The report claims the Bianconeri will either hand him a chance to impress or cash in on him.

The only reason they will sell Rovella is because they have a better alternative for the midfielder.

They will offload him and add some money to add the alternative to their squad in his place.

Juve FC Says

Rovella has done well at Monza and probably deserves a chance in Turin. However, playing for the Serie A newcomers is much different from playing for Juve.

The Bianconeri are a top club competing for titles, while Monza competes against getting relegated from the top division at the end of the campaign.