Enzo Barrenechea is enjoying a stellar season while on loan at Frosinone from Juventus and expresses a desire to return to Turin for future play.

The young Argentine is part of the Next Gen players who made their debut under Max Allegri, and his loan to Frosinone was a strategic move to provide him with more playing time.

Juventus has been closely monitoring Barrenechea’s progress and is pleased with the significant game time he has been receiving at Frosinone, contributing to his overall development.

Given his promising performance, it is likely that the Bianconeri will be eager to integrate him into their options upon his return at the end of the term.

However, Juventus seems to have alternative plans for the midfielder, as a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that the club intends to utilise him as a bargaining chip to secure the signing of one of their targeted players.

According to the report, Juventus might consider sending Barrenechea to Genoa as part of a deal to acquire Albert Gudmundsson or to Bologna to facilitate the signings of Lewis Ferguson and Riccardo Calafiori.

Juve FC Says

Barrenechea is having a fine season at Frosinone, but playing for a top club like Juventus is different, and he will benefit more from joining another Serie A club like Genoa and Bologna.

They will hand him chances to play more often than it would be the case if he remains at Juventus.