Juventus makes positive progress in their bid to keep Di Maria

Juventus wants to keep Angel di Maria in their squad beyond this season and have been working on a solution behind the scenes.

The attacker signed only a one-year deal when he joined the club in the summer and Juve probably wished they had given him more than a single-year contract.

Di Maria has been one of the best players at the club this season and their best performer in the Europa League.

The black and whites want to keep him with them for another season and a report from Argentina via Tuttojuve says they might achieve success regarding that.

It claims Juve and his entourage held positive talks the last time and an agreement is closer than ever between both parties.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been a key player for us this season and deserves all the attention he is getting.

We, on the other hand, must keep the former PSG star so that he can continue his fine run of form for us next season.

Di Maria is not getting any younger, but it is hard to tell he is over 30 already.

As long as he keeps performing well, we are justified in extending Di Maria’s contract.