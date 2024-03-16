Juventus has begun planning their pre-season preparation for the next campaign.

Last summer, the Bianconeri visited the United States as they sought to build a brand identity there.

Juve is one of the original proponents of the Super League, a competition that could have potentially been more accepted by the American public than Europeans.

The Bianconeri have worked hard to become the top brand in Italian football, and they sense an opportunity in the USA as more Americans begin to embrace the sport.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they intend to still visit the USA for their next pre-season and have already started planning for a summer there.

Juve has two American players in their squad, and the presence of Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie will give the American public more reasons to watch the Old Lady in person during the summer.

Juve FC Says

America is a big market for sports and we will be smart to try and take advantage of that now that football is emerging in the country.

We are the top Italian side and fans in the USA will get used to us if we keep spending our summers preparing for a new season in their country.