Juventus makes Premier League star their “dream” signing

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is Juventus’ main transfer target, according to Calciomercato.

The midfielder would be out of contract at the end of this season and the English club wants him to stay.

However, he has not committed his future to them yet despite being months away from joining another club.

Juve enjoyed his talents when he played for them between 2012 and 2016 and he could lead the club back to the top of the league if he returns.

The report claims he is the “dream” target for the Bianconeri and they will do their best to land him for free in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is one of the most recognisable names in European football and the midfielder will be spoilt for choice in the summer.

Big names like Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG have been linked with a move for him as well.

This means Juve needs more than a dream to sign the Manchester United man.

If we are serious about winning the race for his signature, we need to be prepared to break our wage structure to make the transfer happen.

With the club struggling to pay Paulo Dybala what he wants, it is hard to see us winning the race for the Frenchman.