Juventus makes progress in their bid to sign Paredes

Juventus has made progress in their bid to add Leandro Paredes to their squad in this transfer window.

The midfielder has emerged as a key target for the Bianconeri in recent weeks and they are working behind the scenes to add him to their squad.

Although they need to offload a midfielder before adding him to the group, that has not stopped them from negotiating with PSG for his signature.

A report on Gianluca di Marzio as revealed by Football Italia claims both clubs negotiated further yesterday and they have now agreed to allow him to move to Turin on loan with a conditional obligation to buy.

This means Juve is now a few steps away from bringing the midfielder back to Serie A.

The Bianconeri will now look to offload one of their current options before this window closes.

Juve FC Says

The club has identified Paredes as a man that can solve some of our problems and we need to add him to the group.

Max Allegri has given enough chances to our current options, and they have not done well enough.

A new face could improve the team drastically and we should sort out the move for Paredes as soon as possible.