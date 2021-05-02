Juventus makes PSG man their next free agent target

Juventus plans to add Julian Draxler to their squad in the summer when the German becomes a free agent.

Draxler looks set to leave PSG in the next few months after accepting that he won’t be extending his stay with the French champions.

He will join a pool of top free agents in the next transfer window and Juve has their eye on the German.

Calciomercato reports that Fabio Paratici has always wanted to sign him and tried but failed to get a deal done over his transfer in 2015.

This summer presents him with another golden opportunity to get the former Schalke 04 man and he would not want to miss it.

The report says Draxler faces an important time in the next few months and hasn’t decided on his next move just yet.

Juventus has struggled in this campaign and limited finances could force them to find value in the free agency market.

However, Draxler hasn’t really set the world on fire and Juve has to tread cautiously considering that they signed Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot for free in 2019 and both players haven’t been so spectacular.

We can expect Draxler to bring in more assists and goals to the Juve attack if he joins.