Juventus is concerned about Adrien Rabiot’s future, and the Bianconeri have sent him a new offer.

Rabiot’s contract expires in 31 days, and Juve wants him to stay, but it is déjà vu for the Old Lady, who finds themselves in a similar situation to last summer.

Rabiot ran down his deal last year, and they were forced to accept his demands to sign a one-year contract to remain at the club.

He has now reached the end of that contract and remains reluctant to sign an extension.

The club has struggled to initiate talks over a new deal, and even his relationship with the incoming Juventus manager, Thiago Motta, has not made much of a difference.

The midfielder remains a player that Juve wants to keep, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the club has sent him a new offer.

The report states that the Bianconeri have offered him a two-year deal worth 7.5 million euros per season.

This is a significant offer, considering they are looking to reduce their wage bill as much as possible.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has to make a decision on his future sooner than later because we have to know what he plans to do.

Hopefully, we will get a swift response from his camp regarding this offer and we can take the next step.