Juventus remains committed to bolstering its squad before this transfer window closes.

They have been active in it already after adding the likes of Paul Pogba and Gleison Bremer to the group.

Some of their players have returned from loan spells away to join the first team.

In midfield, they have lost Pogba to an injury, and he will miss the start of his season.

Weston McKennie is also set to miss around a month on the sidelines, and this could force the Bianconeri to sign new midfielders.

A report on Calciomercato says they are targeting a mezzala, and if they decide they must sign one, Davide Frattesi is the first name on their list.

The midfielder currently plays for Sassuolo in Serie A, and the Bianconeri are keen to ensure he joins them if he leaves the Black and Greens.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is one of Italy’s fine young midfielders, and he is destined to play for a big club at some point in his career.

The midfielder will do a good job for us, and we can expect him to have more suitors.

This could make him more expensive than normal because Sassuolo will sell him to the highest bidder.