Every summer presents Juventus with an opportunity to reshape both the identity and quality of its squad, and the summer of 2026 will be no exception.

Having been in charge for some time, Luciano Spalletti already has a clear understanding of which players merit retention and which may need to move on. He has been entrusted with overseeing a rebuild aimed at restoring the club to a stronger and more competitive position next term, and he is expected to work with several new additions as part of that process.

Juventus remains the biggest club in Italian football, and many players would welcome the opportunity to join the Old Lady. To facilitate meaningful additions, however, the club may need to generate funds through player sales.

Potential Departures as Rebuild Continues

A significant number of players have performed well under Spalletti, earning his confidence and increased playing time as they strive to secure their futures beyond this term. Their commitment reflects a collective determination to remain part of the long-term project.

Nonetheless, some individuals could depart should suitable offers arrive. In modern football, virtually every player has a valuation, and strategic sales are often necessary to maintain financial balance while strengthening key areas of the squad. Every player has a price, and according to Il Bianconero, only a limited number of members of the Bianconeri squad would be considered unsellable.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Core Group Identified as Untouchable

The report claims that everyone is on the market except Gleison Bremer, Manuel Locatelli, Pierre Kalulu, Kenan Yildiz, Weston McKennie, and Francisco Conceicao. This position highlights the scale of the potential overhaul, signalling that Juventus are prepared to make difficult decisions in pursuit of renewed success.

While continuity remains important, the club appear ready to evaluate substantial offers for most of their players as they seek to build a stronger and more competitive unit for the forthcoming campaign.