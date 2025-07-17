Juventus have established a reputation as one of the most active clubs in Italian football when it comes to selling young talent. The Bianconeri regularly offload players who are not considered part of their long-term first-team plans, often as part of a broader strategy to manage squad depth and generate future revenue.

The club boasts a strong youth academy as well as a B Team, both of which play a key role in developing talent beyond the under-19 level. However, the volume of players coming through these channels frequently exceeds the needs of the senior squad.

Smart Strategy Through Sell-on Clauses

While some youth graduates do not reach the standard required to feature for Juventus at the highest level, many are still capable of succeeding elsewhere across Europe. In these cases, the club often sells them to other teams, occasionally for relatively modest fees. However, Juventus commonly includes sell-on clauses in these deals, allowing the club to benefit financially if the player’s value increases after leaving Turin.

This strategy has recently paid off again. As reported by Il Bianconero, Juventus has received a financial boost following the sale of Félix Correia to Lille. The winger, who was on the books at Juventus from 2020 until last summer, joined Portuguese side Gil Vicente on a permanent deal. Gil Vicente has now sold Correia to French club Lille, triggering a clause that benefits the Bianconeri.

Juventus Profit from Correia Transfer

Juventus reportedly sold Correia for €1.5 million when he left the club. Following his move to Lille, the Bianconeri have now received an additional €1.75 million due to the agreed sell-on clause.

This outcome highlights the value of Juventus’s approach to managing outgoing transfers involving young players. Even when individuals do not make an impact at the Allianz Stadium, they can still become profitable assets through well-structured deals.

Such practices contribute to the club’s financial sustainability and reflect a level of foresight that continues to benefit Juventus long after players have departed. It is a model that other clubs may look to emulate in order to maximise value from their own development systems.