Juventus makes the top ten in the latest UEFA rankings

Juventus has had a poor start to this season and needs to get better both domestically and in Europe.

They had won all their Champions League matches prior to the last one against Chelsea, but the Blues beat them 4-0.

That result doesn’t inspire confidence that they would beat any opponent they are paired against in the knockout stages of the competition.

Despite their tough start to this season, the Bianconeri remains one of the biggest clubs in Europe and the latest UEFA rankings confirm that.

They ranked 8th in the latest rankings of clubs around the continent, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea make up the top four.

Struggling Barcelona ranks 5th ahead of Real Madrid and PSG, but Juve ranked higher than English powerhouse, Manchester United who were ranked 9th, with Atletico Madrid completing the top ten.

Juve FC Says

This ranking confirms that Juve remains one of the top clubs in the world despite this tough start to the campaign.

Winning our first four Champions League matches may have contributed to that ranking and now it is time to keep that up.

The fall of United should tell Juve that no club is too big to fail.

Max Allegri still has time to prove he is the man for the job, but if Juve finished lower than they finished the last campaign, they should fire him.