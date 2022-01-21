Juventus makes their move for Vlahovic with an interesting offer

It seems Juventus is no longer prepared to wait until the summer before they sign Dusan Vlahovic with a new report claiming they have tabled an offer for the Serbian.

Vlahovic has emerged as one of the best goal-scorers in Europe this season, and he will soon leave Fiorentina.

He has rejected their offer of a new deal, and his current one expires in 2023.

Juventus is one of several clubs looking to sign him, with the list including Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, it seems he favours a transfer to the Bianconeri, and Juve now has to reach an agreement with La Viola.

Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia claims Juve is offering €35m cash and Dejan Kulusevski in exchange for Vlahovic this month.

The report claims the striker is valued at €70m euros and the Bianconeri feels this offer satisfies his valuation.

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski has been too poor to remain at Juventus this season and this is probably the best time to offload him.

Sending him to Fiorentina in exchange for Vlahovic is one of the best cash plus player exchanges we can broker.

However, La Viola will have to accept this offer before the deal can be done, and we are not sure if they have a better one on the table.