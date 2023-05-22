Juventus makes Villarreal defender their priority target

Juventus has an interest in Villarreal defender Pau Torres and they have made him a priority target ahead of next season.

The Spaniard has been one of the finest centre-backs in Europe in the last few seasons and continues to deliver some top performances for Villarreal.

He has consistently been linked with a move away from the La Liga side in the last few seasons and this might be his final term with them.

Calciomercato reveals Juventus’ interest is serious, and the Bianconeri hoped to get a deal sorted on time so they could have him in their squad for pre-season.

Villarreal is open to the sale, but the black and whites might be forced to pay his release clause worth around 65m euros.

Juve FC Says

Torres has been one of the finest centre-backs in Europe in the last few seasons and is a player we can trust to do well for us.

Leonardo Bonucci’s constant absence has weakened our defence because of injury and we believe he needs to be replaced as soon as this summer to strengthen that spot.

If Torres joins us, we will be much better as a team, but it remains to be seen if we can pay his release clause.