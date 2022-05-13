Juventus making no progress in their bid to keep Spain international

Alvaro Morata has spent the last two seasons on loan at Juventus and the Bianconeri wants him to stay beyond this campaign.

They have an agreement with Atletico de Madrid to sign him permanently for 35m euros if they are still interested in a move for him.

However, it seems the Bianconeri cannot pay that amount and they are asking for a discount.

Despite the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic at the Allianz Stadium in the last transfer window, Juve remains interested in keeping Morata.

But Corriere Dello Sport says they are not making any progress in their attempt to retain him.

At the moment, Atleti will not offer them any discount and this means he can join another club.

Barcelona and Arsenal remain keen and the latter can even pay as much as 30m euros to sign him when the transfer window reopens.

Juve FC Says

Morata has been a key player for us in this campaign and it would be great to have him in the group next season.

We cannot risk losing him, and Paulo Dybala in the same transfer window because that might affect us.

Keeping him and replacing the Argentinian will offer us more stability in the 2022/2023 season.