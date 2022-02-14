Juventus making plans for Nicolo Fagioli’s next step

Nicolo Fagiolo is one of the highly-rated players on Juventus books and the club believes he has a big future ahead of him.

The midfielder is currently spending time on loan at Cremonese, where he has been enjoying regular time.

That will make the 21-year-old more mature when he returns to the Allianz Stadium at the end of this season.

However, he would still struggle to earn enough playing time under Max Allegri and Juve wants to avoid stalling his development.

Calciomercato says the club has already made a plan for his future and the first step is to renew his current deal.

It expires in 2023 and they want to extend it for a longer term. After achieving that, the Bianconeri would then send him back out on loan again for the rest of next season.

This time, he would make the step up in division and join a Serie A club temporarily.

Juve FC Says

Playing regularly is the most important thing in a youngster’s career and Juve knows this.

The progress Fagioli has made playing regularly in this campaign has to be built upon to continue his development.

If he spends next season on loan at a Serie A side and plays regularly as he has done in this campaign, he should then be ready for a place in the Juve first team in the 2023/2024 season.