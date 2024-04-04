Carlos Alcaraz moved to Juventus on loan from Southampton in January, with the Bianconeri agreeing to sign him for 49 million euros if they were happy with him at the end of the season.

He has not had enough time to impress and earn a permanent move to the club and has just around ten games to prove his worth to Juve.

The Argentine was injured recently, which ate into the time he could have proved his worth to the Bianconeri.

Juve still believes he is a talent that can do well on their books, and the Bianconeri are eager for him to stay for another season.

However, they are not prepared to pay almost 50 million euros to add him to their group and are planning a new strategy to achieve that.

Football Italia claims Juve’s current plan is to ask for an extension of the loan move for one more season, which will give them time to evaluate him better.

Juve FC Says

Alcaraz has not had enough time to prove his worth to us, and we need to be sure he is good enough for the team before we can sign him permanently.

Taking him on loan for a full season will afford him the chance to spend time on our team and make a meaningful impact.