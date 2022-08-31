Juventus making progress in negotiations to offload Arthur

Juventus may still offload Arthur Melo before this transfer window closes as they continue to progress in talks with Sporting Lisbon for his signature.

The midfielder is not a part of the plans at the Allianz Stadium, and he didn’t even travel with the Bianconeri team for preseason.

Juve was in talks with Valencia to loan him out earlier in the window, but the Spanish side could not pay a significant portion of his wages to convince the Bianconeri, and it broke down.

In the last few days, more clubs have become interested in a move for him, including Lyon in France’s Ligue 1.

However, it seems Sporting is his most serious suitor. Calciomercato says the Portuguese side is persisting in talks with the Bianconeri to sign him.

However, the issue remains his wages, which stands at 8m euros, but the parties are still having a conversation, and they hope he will eventually leave Turin for Lisbon.

Juve FC Says

Arthur’s time at Juventus has ended, and we need to offload him.

Since he moved to the club, he has hardly made a meaningful impact. It makes little sense to keep him in the group.

Hopefully, the talks with Lisbon will end with an agreement between both clubs.