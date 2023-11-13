This winter, Juventus will be looking to enhance their squad by adding a new midfielder to the ranks.

Max Allegri’s midfield department has been depleted due to the long-term suspensions of Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba.

But while many candidates have emerged on the scene, Kalvin Phillips is increasingly looking like the favorite profile to fill the role.

The Englishman joined Manchester City in the summer of 2022 but has been starving for playing time ever since.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old remained on the bench for his team’s exuberant 4-4 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuvntusNews24, the Bianconeri continue to make progress in their attempts to sign Phillips.

As the source tells it, the former Leeds United star is eager to maintain his spot in the English national team ahead of next summer’s Euro 2024.

Therefore, he needs to find himself a new club where he can earn substantial playing time and make a strong case for himself.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has already expressed his consent regarding the player’s potential exit.

The source adds that Juventus directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna have received the green light from the reigning European champions who would be in favor of a dry loan.

The player himself has given his approval for a transfer to Turin.

So based on the above, it appears that Phillips’ transfer to Juventus in January is becoming a concrete possibility.