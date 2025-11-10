FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 14: Nahuel Molina of Argentina controls the ball during the International Friendly match between Puerto Rico and Argentina at Chase Stadium on October 14, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly keen to bolster their right flank in January, as Nahuel Molina and Malo Gusto land at the top of the shortlist.

Last summer, the Bianconeri parted ways with Timothy Weah, Alberto Costa and Nicolo Savona, three players capable of filling the right-back/right wing-back role.

On the other hand, they only brought in Joao Mario as a replacement, and the former Porto man hasn’t been able to lock himself a starting role, either under Igor Tudor, or Luciano Spalletti.

The Croatian manager had mostly relied on Pierre Kalulu as a right wing-back, while the former Italy head coach has entrusted this role to the versatile Weston McKennie.

Juventus still tracking Nahuel Molina

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Damien Comolli and his collaborators are determined to fix the situation by signing a new right-back in January.

As the source explains, the management has identified two players as primary targets. The first is Molina, whom they have been pursuing since last summer.

The Atletico Madrid star has been reduced to a benchwarmer at Diego Simeone’s court. El Cholo has entrusted Marcos Llorente with the right-back spot, while summer signing Marc Pubill is acting as his understudy, leaving the former Udinese starved for playing time.

The 27-year-old will be desperate to leave the Spanish capital to try and rescue his spot in Argentina’s World Cup squad.

Juventus set sights on Malo Gusto

In addition to Molina, Juventus are also tracking Gusto, who has had his highs and lows since joining Chelsea in 2023.

The Frenchman is facing competition from Reece James for the right-back spot, but he has also found room in the double pivot.

Therefore, Enzo Maresca will probably block his departure, since he considers him an integral part of his rotation.

The 22-year-old has made 13 appearances this season, playing 874 minutes. He contributed with a goal and two assists thus far.