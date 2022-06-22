Aaron Ramsey will become a Juventus problem again this summer as he returns to the club following his loan spell at Rangers.

The midfielder has been in poor form since he moved to the Allianz Stadium in 2019 as a free agent.

He is one of the club’s highest earners, yet he rarely starts matches for the team.

The Bianconeri sent him out to Rangers on loan in the January transfer window and hoped he would do well enough and earn a permanent move to the Scottish club.

However, he underperformed and even missed the crucial spot-kick in the Europa League final that saw them lose the trophy to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tuttojuve says the club has been trying to offer him a severance package to leave, but he has rejected their efforts.

It then accused him of focusing more on money over a playing career because he is prepared to remain on the books of Juve even if he doesn’t play regularly for the club.

Juve FC Says

Ramsey’s transfer is one of the worst business dealings we have done recently, and it is enough reason we should never gamble on an injury-prone player again.

The Welshman knows he will hardly earn this much money at another club, so he wants to run down his contract before leaving Juve.