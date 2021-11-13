Juventus man assures Italy will get World Cup qualification in their next match

Italy fell short in their bid to seal qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup last night after a 1-1 draw against Switzerland, but Leonardo Bonucci remains confident that they would finish the job in their next match.

The Azzurri faces Northern Ireland in their next qualifying match and the Juventus defender says the team would give its all to ensure qualification for the competition.

“In Northern Ireland we will play the match that we would have played anyway” assures the Juventus defender via Tuttosport.

“Because we always take the field to win . There will be maximum commitment from all the national teams , we simply have to play our game, without anxiety and haste “

Juve FC Says

Italy remains one of the best footballing nations in the world and they are also early favourites to win the World Cup next year.

However, Switzerland has proved worthy competitors alongside the Azzurri in this qualifying group, but the Italians should seal qualification in Northern Ireland.

Juve will watch and hope the centre-back and his other Juve teammates don’t sustain any serious injury that would stop them from playing club fixtures after this break.

Lazio will be the Bianconeri’s next opponents and they are one of the toughest clubs to face this season, so it would be a crunch match.