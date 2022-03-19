Juventus man becomes an important Barcelona target

Paulo Dybala has become the latest soon-to-be free agent to catch the attention of Barcelona.

The Spanish club is struggling financially and they have now turned their attention towards signing players who will soon be free agents.

Dybala is one of them as he struggles to agree to the terms of a new deal with Juve.

The attacker and the club will meet again next week to strike an agreement, but there is still no guarantee that will happen.

He and the Bianconeri are far apart in what is expected and what is offered.

His injury problems mean the club cannot trust him with a lucrative and long-term deal.

But he feels he deserves it for his contributions so far. Fans want him to stay and will hope both parties can find an agreement.

If that doesn’t happen, Fichajes.net says Barca will pounce to add him to Xavi Hernandez’s squad.

Juve FC Says

As we look to improve our squad, we cannot keep a player simply because he has done so much for the club in the past.

Dybala is one of the best servants we have had, but he will not play football forever and he doesn’t have to finish his career with us.

If he doesn’t accept our contract offer, then he can leave and join any of the suitors that will guarantee him better pay.