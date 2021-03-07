Juventus man becomes the latest defender targeted by Manchester United

Matthijs de Ligt has become the latest defender to enter Manchester United’s radar as the Englishmen look for a new defensive partner for Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for several defenders since last summer and they have competed with Juventus for several of them.

Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos and David Alaba have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

None of those transfers is making progress at the moment and it seems that they will look to steal De Ligt from Juve.

Todofichajes says they have turned their searchlight towards the Dutchman and they are confident of making it happen.

This is because the defender is yet to nail a regular starting spot at Juve even though this is his second campaign at the club.

He is represented by Mino Raiola, who already has a relationship with the English side through his representation of Paul Pogba.

The report says United will try to persuade Raiola to make the move happen and they might propose a loan to buy option to the Bianconeri.

If that doesn’t work, they will look to present Juve with an offer worth 75m euros.

United has been splashing the cash in recent transfer windows and they can still spend a decent amount on De Ligt.