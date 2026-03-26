Juventus have one less challenger in the battle for departing Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva.

The 31-year-old is currently running on an expiring contract, and while there hasn’t been an official confirmation just yet, all signs point towards a summer separation.

In recent weeks, Juventus emerged as one of the main suitors in the race for the Portuguese’s signature, with some sources identifying the Serie A giants as the favourites. They have reportedly held talks with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, earlier this month.

Juventus one step closer to Man City playmaker Bernardo Silva

The Bianconeri are actively working on adding quality and depth in the middle of the park, and many feel that Silva is the missing piece in Luciano Spalletti’s tactical jigsaw, as the squad lacks a genuine playmaker.

While it remains too early to tell which clubs will be involved in the race for the decorated midfielder, a recent report claimed that Juve’s three main competitors are Galatasaray, Inter Miami, and his original club, Benfica.

But according to A Bola, a return to the Lisbon-based giants is not on the cards for Silva, at least not at this stage of his career.

Why Bernardo Silva won’t return to Benfica

As the Portuguese source explains, Benfica appreciate the Man City captain, but they’re currently seeking younger profiles.

The feeling is reciprocal, as Silva, despite his affection for The Eagles, isn’t enticed by a return to his home country, as he would like to play his football in one of the most competitive leagues in the world while he’s still at the peak of his powers.

Therefore, Juventus and Silva appear to be a match made in heaven, but first, the Old Lady must secure a place in next season’s edition of the Champions League.

UCL qualification is considered crucial to boost the club’s accounts and allow the management to offer lucrative salaries for top-notch players. It would also increase the club’s allure, especially for a star player like Silva, who is determined to compete among the elite.