Juventus is close to completing the transfer of Angel di Maria after they beat competition from others to add him to their squad.

The Argentinian remains one of the world’s best attackers and has just left PSG after seven years.

He is now set to move to the Allianz Stadium, but Juve has already confirmed most of its top shirt numbers.

They gave the number 7 to Federico Chiesa, a number some fans had expected would be handed over to Di Maria.

It seems he would now force another player at the club to hand over his shirt number to him.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that the former Manchester United man might collect the number 11 from Juan Cuadrado.

The Colombian has been a key member of the Bianconeri team, and he has just triggered a one-year extension on his deal.

It would be interesting to see which number he takes if he hands over 11 to the new signing.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is a top player, but Cuadrado has also been great for us and has chosen to stay on different occasions when he could have left the club.

The Bianconeri should allow him to keep his shirt number unless he voluntarily agrees to give it up for Di Maria.