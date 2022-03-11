Juventus man could be in his last season in Turin

Mattia Perin enjoyed being a regular starter at Genoa in the 2020/2021 season while on loan there from Juventus.

Following the departure of Gigi Buffon last summer, Juve persuaded him to stay at the club as its second choice.

The goalie has deputised well for Wojciech Szczęsny so far but he would be out of contract in the summer.

The club would like to keep its best players around and he is one of the most important stars in Max Allegri’s squad.

He hasn’t been offered a new deal yet as Juve postpones contract renewal talks so that the players can concentrate on the pitch.

However, will Perin agree to stay in Turin?

A report via Calciomercato claims this could be his last season at the club.

It claims the Italy international is determined to be a regular starter from next season and this will play an important role in deciding his future.

He is now expected to ask to leave the club as a free agent if he gets an offer that guarantees him playing minutes.

Juve FC Says

Perin has been an important member of our squad for much of his time on our books.

In the few games he has been called upon to play, he has done well and it would be great to keep him as a deputy.

However, we cannot force him to stay at the club and we probably need to allow him to leave if that is his desire.