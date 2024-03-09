Juventus remains eager to have Weston McKennie start in their game against Atalanta as the American recovers from a dislocated shoulder. The midfielder missed their last game and likely requires more time to recover, but Juve now faces an emergency in midfield ahead of an important match.

The Bianconeri have been diligently working and preparing for the game, with McKennie participating in partial training during their last session. However, he does not appear to have fully recovered, and ideally, he should continue his journey to recovery.

Nevertheless, Juventus requires him in the midfield, and Tuttojuve reveals he will be involved against La Dea, even if it means wearing a brace to protect his shoulder.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has been a pillar in our midfield this term and when he plays, he makes the life of other players better.

The midfielder has been transformed into a top performer in the last few months and we expect a good outcome from the game as he joins the group.

However, we need a solid performance from everyone else as well and McKennie alone cannot help us win the game against such a tough opponent.

Atalanta wants to secure the final Champions League spot, so this game means so much to both clubs.