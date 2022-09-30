Juventus man could return to South America in January

Kaio Jorge joined Juventus from Santos last year as one of the finest youngsters in Brazilian football.

We expected him to get into the Bianconeri first team and he was working towards achieving that before injury struck him.

He has been sidelined for months now and the injury scuppered his chance of earning a temporary move away from Turin in the last transfer window.

In his absence, the Bianconeri have bolstered their squad with some new names and it is hard to see him break back into the team when he returns.

The attacker is still just 20, and he needs to play regularly to continue his development.

Juve knows this and they are now planning to loan him out to another team.

Tuttomercatoweb reports he could return to Brazil, where Flamengo has shown an interest in signing him.

The deal would be a temporary one and it will last until the end of 2023.

Juve FC Says

Jorge is a bright talent, and that is one reason we signed him, but he must keep playing to reach his full potential.

The attacker would not develop well if he stays on the bench in Turin, so this idea makes sense.