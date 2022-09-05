Angel di Maria did not finish Juventus’ weekend game against Fiorentina as Max Allegri subbed him off for precautionary reasons.

The Argentinian was just returning from injury, and the Bianconeri manager didn’t want him to play too many minutes after only a few training sessions.

However, he may have not made a full recovery and could be rested for Juventus’ upcoming game against PSG.

That said, the attacker does not want to miss the reunion with his former club, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

It claims he should ideally miss the game, but he wants to be on the pitch to face the Ligue 1 side.

Di Maria has just left PSG as a free agent to join Juve, and he wants to show them why they shouldn’t have allowed him to leave.

Juve FC Says

Understandably, Di Maria wants to play in that game, however, it makes little sense to get him involved if he is not fully fit.

Max Allegri is experienced enough to know how dangerous it is for him to aggravate the problem further, and the Bianconeri manager will rest him if he is not convinced about his physical condition.