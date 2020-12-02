Juventus man expects the team to step up for tonight’s game

Juventus has to step up in quality in their Champions League game against Dynamo Kyiv today, that is what Alex Sandro wants to see.

The Brazilian defender knows that his team has been struggling recently and he has called on his teammates to do better when they eventually get back on the field against the Ukrainians today.

Juve had to come from behind to beat Ferencvaros in their last Champions League game.

Their struggle in that game has been the theme for much of this campaign as they evolve under the management of Andrea Pirlo.

This season has been a huge learning curve for them, but their mentality and productivity hasn’t also been the best.

Sandro says that their mindset is to win even though he expects the opponents to have already studied them ahead of the game.

He called on players in different positions on the team to step up in the game to avoid any problems.

“It’s always difficult in the Champions League and tomorrow will be a tough match, because I know they studied our way of playing, but our mentality is to win and I’m sure we’ll play well,” Alex Sandro told JTV via Football Italia.

“I want to see a step up in quality tomorrow, in defence, the midfield and attack, because mentality makes the difference. We have to be concentrated from start to finish, because we often concede goals in the closing minutes of each half.”