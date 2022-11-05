Juventus is now a Europa League team after a dismal performance in the Champions League group stages this season.

The Bianconeri have underperformed so far and they need to kickstart their season the right way sooner than later.

As they prepare to be involved in Europa League football when club football resumes, one of their players has been named in the competition’s list of most-valuable stars.

Sky Sport and Transfermarkt via Football Italia have put together the starting XI of the most valuable players in the competition based on market value.

The report names Dusan Vlahovic as the most valuable striker left in the competition.

They value the Serbian at €85m as he beats other stars like Cristiano Ronaldo to a place in the team.

Federico Chiesa (€65m) and Paul Pogba (€48m) are two other Juve men who have a high market value, but they were not good enough to be in the starting XI.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the best players in the world on our team now, which is one reason we are expected to do better than we are doing now.

Juve will unlikely win the Europa League unless our performance improves.

Exiting the competition early could be a blessing because we will then focus on the league and perhaps challenge for the title.