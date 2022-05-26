Federico Bernardeschi is one of several players leaving Juventus as a free agent, and the midfielder has been linked with several Serie A sides.

The Euro 2020 winner spent the final years of his time at Juve as just a squad member, but he remains a key member of the Italian national team, which shows that he has quality.

Juve decided to part ways with him after they failed to find an agreement over a new deal.

But the midfielder would have been a good squad member if he had stayed, and any club that signs him next will benefit from his immense talent.

Tuttojuve claims Napoli wants to add him to their squad, but he wants 4m euros per season, and that wage demand is simply too much for them to sign.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi didn’t meet expectations at Juve as we had hoped when he joined the club from Fiorentina.

But he is at an age that he should be at the prime of his career, and his next club will probably enjoy his best performances.

Napoli needs someone as experienced as he is in their squad if they want to successfully challenge for the Serie A title.