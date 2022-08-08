Juventus man had six stitches after a clash of heads with a teammate

Adrien Rabiot has his head stitched six times after a nasty clash of heads with Gleison Bremer as Atletico Madrid beat Juventus 4-0 yesterday.

The Frenchman didn’t travel with the squad for their tour of the USA, instead he trained with the under23 and has joined the senior team training since they returned.

He did not even start the match against Atleti. After entering in the second half, he didn’t last up to half an hour, according to a report on Football Italia.

The report claims he and Bremer clashed heads, and he came off worse.

He left the match and had six stitches, but the Frenchman is reportedly okay and has not suffered any serious problems.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot and Bremer’s clash of heads shows how bad that game was for us.

We needed that to wake us up to the reality that we are not prepared for the new season.

Most of the players in our current squad are from the underperforming team of last season, and they need to step up.

If they will not do that, we need to make new signings before this transfer window closes.

We face Sassuolo exactly one week from now, and we must ensure we get back to optimum shape.