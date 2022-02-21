Juventus man has three options for next season

Alvaro Morata faces deciding on his future at the end of this season.

The Spaniard has spent the last two terms at Juventus and he has been a key player for the Bianconeri.

However, the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic in the last transfer window means he is no longer the club’s main striker.

He is still getting enough playing time after Max Allegri found a way to field him and the Serbian on the same team.

That still doesn’t guarantee that he would be a Juve player by next season.

Calciomercato reports he has three options for a new home after this season.

Because Atletico Madrid might not keep him on, the report claims he would either remain at Juve if they sign him permanently, or he would move to Barcelona.

Arsenal is the other club he could join as the Gunners search for attacking reinforcements.

Juve FC Says

Morata has not scored as many goals as we would have wanted, but the Spaniard is a significant contributor and an important player in our squad.

He has delivered when Juventus has called upon him to perform and he is one of the influential attackers at the club.

Keeping him in the group even as a squad member is a great idea because he already understands a lot about us.

He could also help new players coming into the group to settle in well.