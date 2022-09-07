Amidst Wojciech Szczesny’s injury troubles, Mattia Perin rose to the occasion and has been delivering solid displays between the sticks for Juventus.

The goalkeeper conceded only one goal in his four Serie A outings. In his last league appearance, he salvaged a point in Florence after saving a spot kick from Luka Jovic.

The 29-year-old was also impressive on the European stage, despite conceding two early goals courtesy of Kylian Mbappe. The custodian made a string of fine saves to maintain the Old Lady’s hopes against Paris Saint Germain.

Alas, the French emerged victorious in a 2-1 result, and the Italian insists that Juventus should never feel satisfied with a defeat.

“It’s still a defeat. We cannot be satisfied with the result,” said the former Genoa man in his post-match interview with Sportitalia via JuventusNews24.

“It has to serve as a lesson. We know where we have to improve, on the somewhat submissive attitude we had in the first half, and start again with awareness of the good things done in the second period.”

On the back of his positive run, Perin admitted that he still hopes for a return to the Italian national team.

“Who doesn’t think about the national team? The doors have always been open, I always hope so but there is a coach who decides and I respect his choices.”