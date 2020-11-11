Juventus man injured on international duty, hopefully there will be no more

Juventus has received some bad news as Tuttojuve reports that Adrien Rabiot has been injured in training with the French national team.

The midfielder is one of several Juventus players that have been released to go and play football for their respective nations in this international window.

The Frenchman has been a key member of the Bianconeri side in this campaign and losing him to injury will be a big blow to them.

The report claims that the player pulled up injured today and that it seems to be a muscle problem.

He is set to undergo further checks to determine the extent of the injury, but he will not be a part of the French team that will play against Finland tonight.

It also claims that the injury will not see him return to Turin now until the extent of the problem has been determined.

France has two more games to play before this international window ends and if he doesn’t have a big problem, he will likely feature in their other games before returning to the club.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Weston McKennie have already missed games for Juve due to injuries this season and the Bianconeri will hope Rabiot will not be sidelined for too long, if at all.