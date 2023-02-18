Juventus man is among three new signings Ancelotti wants at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti recently backed Karim Benzema to remain Real Madrid’s main attacker, but it seems the Italian gaffer also wants a replacement.

Madrid has been adding some fresh talents to their squad in the last few transfer windows and might replace Benzema in the summer.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Ancelotti has asked Los Blancos for three new signings at the end of the season.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Napoli, Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund and Dusan Vlahovic are the men he wants.

Madrid has been successful under him after winning the last league and Champions League title, so they might fulfil his wishes.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the world’s best strikers and a top club like Real Madrid would love to have him in their squad.

The Serbian would be in demand if we are not playing in the Champions League next season, and it will be hard for us to say no.

However, if we are in European competition, we must resist the temptation to sell him because he is a player who can help us now and in the future, so we do not want to lose him.

But a huge transfer fee from a side like Madrid could make a world of difference and fans will understand if the club accepts it.