Juventus man is one of the remaining few original number 9’s claims Toni

Alvaro Morata can be frustrating to watch sometimes, especially when he misses so many chances in a match.

However, the Spaniard remains one of the most accomplished strikers in Europe and his linkup play with other players is excellent.

Former Juventus striker, Luca Toni, also enjoys watching the Atletico Madrid loanee and says the Juventus star is one of the few strikers who can do what he does best – play well with teammates.

He said to TuttoSport as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “For Morata I have had a weakness for years because he is one of the very few number 9s who can play well with any teammate. He can do it. the classic 9, he can start more outside.

“Alvaro, after his recent injury, has put important minutes in his legs in the Champions League and now I expect him to be a protagonist against Inter.”

Morata has had something like a journeyman career that has seen him play for the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid as well.

But he remains a favourite of several of his managers because he is a rare classic number 9.

The Spaniard knows how to score, provide assists and press, which makes the work of his other teammates easy.

One other attribute of his that seems underrated is his dribbling with the Spaniard often driving at defences on his own.