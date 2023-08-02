Mattia Perin has been ruled out of Juventus’ match against Real Madrid later tonight with a shoulder problem.

The Bianconeri continue their pre-season preparations in America with the match against Los Blancos and Perin could have been in goal.

He is the second choice at the club but always performs well when called upon to deliver for the Bianconeri.

The club is now eager to ensure that he stays with them even if he gets an offer to be the first choice at another team.

Juve would have put him in goal in the game against Madrid, but a report via Tuttomercatoweb claims the goalie is injured and will miss the game because of a shoulder problem.

Juve FC Says

Perin will miss the chance to add some pre-season minutes to his legs, but there is no doubt that the goalie remains a crucial member of our squad.

He will undoubtedly earn his place on the team when the season begins properly and there is no need to force him to play if he is not 100 per cent fit for action.

The other players in the squad can bring victory home against Madrid, even though that is not the most important reason for the fixture.