Juventus man named the best there ever was by his peers

Gianluigi Buffon is one of the best goalkeepers the world has ever seen, but now his fellow goalies have named him the greatest of all time.

The 42-year-old is one of the longest-serving players in the game around Europe as he continues to play for Juventus.

While he is no longer the number one in Turin, he has had a career that is worthy of praise, and the likes of Manuel Neuer think that he is the best there has ever been.

As reported by Football Italia, La Gazzetta dello Sport contacted 18 different goalkeepers from different countries and asked them who was the greatest ever goalkeeper, Buffon came out top from the names they mentioned.

Although most of the contacted goalies decided not to name a certain keeper and some named multiple ones, Buffon still had the highest votes.

The shot-stopper emerged the winner of the poll with seven votes.

Lev Yashin on five and Dino Zoff with two votes were his closest challenger.

“Gigi is incredible and always set the example for me, not just on the field with his phenomenal reflexes, but also with his character off it,” said Neuer, who voted for Buffon and Yashin as equals.